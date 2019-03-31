Cathay Silver Campbell



May 9, 1950 - March 30, 2019



Garner



Cathay Delores Silver Campbell, 68, of Garner, went to join her mother and other loved ones in Christ's presence on March 30, 2019, after a very valiantly fought battle with lung cancer.



Cathay was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Silver and her sister Marlinda Rose. She is survived by her loving son, Hunter Campbell; her father, Ted Silver and wife Eleanor; her sister, Sherry Silver Guthrie; two brothers, Ken Silver and wife Kay and Daryl Silver and wife Wendy all of Garner; niece, Kelly Silver of Greensboro, Kathryn Silver of Pittsburgh, PA, and Shelly Lym and her husband Vincent of High Point; two nephews, Aaron Silver of Winston-Salem, and Dakota Guthrie of Garner; and a great niece, Aurora Lym of High Point.



A Garner, NC native, Cathay leaves behind a myriad of loving friends who will miss her beautiful smile and sense of humor.



Cathay was a active member of the Garner Civitan Club for many years, and a member of Aversboro Road Baptist Church. She was employed with Duke Energy Progress for 39 years.



Her courage and positive outlook in the face of uncertainty was inspirational to all around her and is etched upon our hearts until we meet with her again in God's presents.



The family will receive friends from 3:00PM to 4:30PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner, and other times at the home of Ted Silver, 2702 Ayrshire Pl. Garner, NC 27529.



Condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary