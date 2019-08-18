|
|
Catherine C. Cooke
August 11, 1925 - July 30, 2019
Pittsboro
Catherine Cecelia (Dolly) Cooke, age 93, of Pittsboro, NC, went peacefully to her eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born on August 11, 1925, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Dolly is predeceased by her parents Timothy J. and Helen T. (Breen) Murphy, her sisters Claire Nollet and Mary Murphy, her brothers Thomas, Michael and Joseph Murphy, and her late husband of 67 years, Dr. Anson R. Cooke.
Dolly is survived by her four children Paula (Steven Williams), Anson, James (Ping), and Dwayne (Judy), along with grandchildren Jennifer, Jeffrey, Barbara, Jason, Nicole, and Cole, her sister, Louise Murphy, many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.
Dolly was a woman who lived life to the fullest and never stopped giving. She was loving, fearless and trustworthy, and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, spending months on the road in search of adventure. When home she was always a gracious hostess, and one could often hear her say, "would you like a cuppa tea?" She was always willing to go out of her way to help family and others, caring about the little things in everyday life, and wanting the best for everyone. Passionate about education, she held her family, to the highest standards. She possessed an uncommon ability bring out the best in everyone she knew, believing that "a little sugar" made everything better.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019