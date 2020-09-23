Catherine Currie

Catherine Bikle Currie
Raleigh
Surrounded by her family, Catherine Bikle Currie, 88, died peacefully on September 22, 2020. She was born September 24, 1931 in Raleigh, NC, to the late GaGa and John George Bikle. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Currie, brother John George Bikle, Jr., and daughter-in-law Kathleen McGuire Christian.
She is survived by son Joe Christian of Raleigh, daughter Cathy Dolan and her husband Frank Dolan of Augusta, GA, son Rob Christian of Raleigh, daughter Nancy Christian and her husband Cabell Mutter of Raleigh; along with ten grandchildren: Emily Cutts (Michael), Hanna Jones (Mac), Grace Christian, Franklin Dolan (Lauren), Christian Dolan (Sarah), Ada Dolan, Kendall Werth (Jade), Glenn Christian, Catherine Steelman, Carson Steelman; and four great-grandchildren: Edwin and Holland Cutts, and Mac and Rosie Werth.
She grew up in Raleigh and was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School and Saint Mary's College. She was a debutante in the North Carolina Debutante Ball in 1950 and followed that experience 18 years later as head of the Girl's Committee. Throughout her life, she has served on the executive boards of various civic and religious groups, including The Junior League of Raleigh, the Raleigh Arts Council, and St. Michaels Episcopal Church. She was instrumental in forming the Old Raleigh Girls in 2016. Most recently, she consulted with Terry Henderson for his book on the 100th anniversary of Hayes Barton.
Catherine was an avid reader and an accomplished bridge player. She was blessed with a large, loving family and great friends. These relationships meant more to her than anything in the world. Family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, were her favorite events of the year with menus planned months in advance.
It would be remiss not to thank her wonderful, loving group of caretakers—Alice, Rachel, Wambui, and Lucy—who were indispensable and made her last year with all of us a special time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.
A private, graveside celebration of both Catherine's life and her birthday will be held on Thursday, September 24th.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, St. Mary's Street, Raleigh.