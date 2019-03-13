Catherine Norma Drescher



August 7, 1944 - March 8, 2019



Raleigh



Surrounded by family and loved ones, Catherine Norma Drescher, age 74, was called home to Jesus, just two weeks after being diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.



Born in Buffalo, NY Cathy was the oldest of 11 children. Frequently referred to as a Buffalo Girl, her love for all things Buffalo-related ran very deep.



Cathy was an amazing mother of four children and a loving grandmother of five. She was affectionately known as Bagga by many who loved her.



She spent the last 17 years as the director of the After-School Program at St. Raphael Catholic School. Her profound love of children was evident to all who had the honor of knowing her.



Her unwavering faith sustained her through many difficult times and was an immense comfort to her and all those caring for her as she prepared to leave us for her final resting place. Cathy had a tremendous love for her family and dear friends and was a blessing to countless others.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Edward Craig, her siblings Elizabeth Craig, John Craig and Julie Ho, and her daughter, Susan Drescher. She is survived by her children Phil (Laurie) Pusateri, Tara (Jason Horn) Hill, Katie (Brad) Miller, and her grandchildren Christian Drescher, Joseph Hill, Davis Hill, Cassidi Hill and Griffin Hill and siblings Carol (Hans) de Jong, Susan (Jim) Blonsky, Mary Elmahdy, Jean Craig, Steve (Corrie) Craig, Ken Craig, Ann (Rich) Lane and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held to celebrate Cathy on Friday, March 15. Visitation begins at 11am, Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon followed by Internment and Reception at Raphael Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Healing Transitions or St. Raphael Catholic School - After School Program. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary