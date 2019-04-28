Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Jarema Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine "Kay" Jarema

Catherine Dwyer "Kay" Jarema of Atlanta, formerly of Charlottesville, VA and Raleigh, NC, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 7, 1927 to parents, Marie Pink Dwyer and John Lawrence Dwyer.



Kay attended Mundelein College for Women at Loyola University. Upon graduating, she worked as Assistant to the Sales Manager in IBM's office in Chicago.



After marrying David R. Jarema in 1953, she started her volunteer service as the youngest Red Cross "Grey Lady" at Camp Breckenridge in Indiana, where she attended to soldiers of the Korean War in the hospital's Burn Ward. She continued her volunteer work with the Junior League of Westchester County, NY; Raleigh, NC; Atlanta, GA and Charlottesville, VA.



Kay was a loving mother who had to be very organized, having five children who were two years apart in age! She was always very stylish and had impeccable manners, and she loved to dance, listen to music and sing.



Her grandfather owned racehorses and instilled in her a love of horses and horse racing. She would organize groups of friends to attend steeplechase races every year in Southern Pines, NC and Charlottesville, VA; in addition to attending many horse shows where her daughters competed for several Summers. Snow skiing was another sport that she enjoyed along with the entire family with numerous visits to Beech Mountain, Vail and Aspen.



After she divorced, Kay became a successful residential real estate agent in Raleigh as a Vice President with York Properties. She also worked in the office of Jenny Pruitt & Assoc. in Atlanta in a marketing capacity.



Kay's five children and six grandchildren were always the most important thing in her life. She instilled many great values into their lives, sharing her beloved Catholic faith until the end. She looked forward to Heaven where she would be reunited with her eldest son, David R. Jarema, Jr., and her mother, Marie Pink Dwyer who died of scarlet fever when Kay was only two years old. She also made reference to being reunited with her beloved father, John Lawrence Dwyer, her sister Colette Dwyer Tobin who was 20 months older, and her beloved grandparents who raised the two girls in Chicago, Mary Ellen "Ella" and James A. Pink. She also had a deep relationship with her stepmother, Margaret Flynn Dwyer, who joined the family in 1947.



Kay is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Bill Gannon of Atlanta; Suzanne and "A" Cone of Charlottesville; and son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lisa Bunn Jarema of Raleigh; as well as son John Lawrence "Larry" Jarema and Partner Mark Walter of Atlanta. She is also survived by her six grandchildren. A private, Catholic graveside service was held at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville on a beautiful Spring day, April 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to:



Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



