Mary Catherine Levings
Raleigh
Mrs. Mary Catherine Levings, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born September 2, 1931 in Paris, Illinois to the late Thomas E. Carroll and Pearl M. Zieren. She was a graduate of Paris High School and in 1954 married her beloved husband, Sam.
Catherine and Sam moved to Raleigh, NC where she raised her four children. She was a role model and mentor serving as a local Girl Scout Leader. She later worked as a professional taste tester at NCSU. A long time resident of Raleigh's Bryn Mawr neighborhood, Catherine enjoyed time with her friends as a member of the neighborhood Garden and Bridge Clubs as well as the NCSU Women's Club. She was a lifetime parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife to Sam for 63 years and was a selfless caregiver to him during his final years. Catherine's favorite role in life was that of "Granny" to her 6 grandchildren, and to many others. Her favorite days were spent at her family beach cottage on Topsail Island sitting on the deck, enjoying the company of family and friends. Catherine was known and loved by so many throughout her 89 years because of her kindness, humility, quick wit and sense of humor, and overall zest for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sandford Levings, III; her son, John Levings; and her brothers, James Carroll and Richard Zieren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Carol Strickland, Karin Levings, and Lisa Gaylord (Rick); daughter-in-law, Karen Levings; grandchildren, Stacy Little (Adam), Kristin Houston (Murphey), Lauren Levings, Nicole Merlo (T.J.), Cory Clifton (Drake), and Alex Gaylord; and brother, William Zieren.
A funeral service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615, www.cancer.org
.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.