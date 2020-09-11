Catherine McClellan

Catherine Nott McClellan



February 25, 1931 - September 6, 2020



Fuquay- Varina NC



Catherine N. McClellan, 89, pass away peacefully on Sunday. She was a loving mother to David (Shelly), Sean (Jenny), and Eric (Donna). Cathy was a proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is also survived by her brother, Maurice Nott Jr., and her sister, Marcia Silvera. She graduated Florida State University and was an avid football fan. Cathy enjoyed the outdoors and was a very well read person. She continued to study and learn throughout her life. A private family ceremony will be held in Poor Valley Tennessee, a place she loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store