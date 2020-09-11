1/1
Catherine McClellan
Catherine Nott McClellan

February 25, 1931 - September 6, 2020

Fuquay- Varina NC

Catherine N. McClellan, 89, pass away peacefully on Sunday. She was a loving mother to David (Shelly), Sean (Jenny), and Eric (Donna). Cathy was a proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is also survived by her brother, Maurice Nott Jr., and her sister, Marcia Silvera. She graduated Florida State University and was an avid football fan. Cathy enjoyed the outdoors and was a very well read person. She continued to study and learn throughout her life. A private family ceremony will be held in Poor Valley Tennessee, a place she loved.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
