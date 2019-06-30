|
|
Catherine Roberson Oldham
October 9, 1929 - June 27, 2019
Pittsboro
Catherine Roberson Oldham, 89, passed away in her home on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Grace Grumble, Mary Farrell and Betty Jean Riggsbee, her brother James Roberson, her two children, Linda Oldham Polson and Wallace Broughton Oldham, Jr., her seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Pittsboro at 2pm Sunday, June 30, 2019, followed by a graveside service at 3pm. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019