Catherine Rice Parker


1957 - 2019
Catherine Rice Parker Obituary
Catherine Irene

Rice Parker

November 1, 1957 - February 25, 2019

Apex

Catherine Irene Rice Parker died peacefully at home on February 25, 2019. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know Catherine was uplifted by her love, positivity and grace. Catherine's husband Ralph, daughter Elisabeth, siblings Sharon Gates and Robert Rice, extended family and friends will lovingly cherish her memory.

Catherine requested that her family and friends wait for warmer weather to join together outdoors and celebrate her life. The date and location will be determined later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare.

For a full obituary and a place to share your memories of Catherine, visit wakefuneral.com/obituaries
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
