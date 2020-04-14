Home

More Obituaries for Catherine Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Vick


1943 - 2020
Catherine Vick Obituary
Catherine Gregg Vick

June 15, 1943 - March 24, 2020

Tarboro, North Carolina

Catherine "Cathe" Gregg Vick, beloved wife, mom, and nana, passed away March 24, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Marcella and Thomas Miller, and John Gregg; and her grandparents, Mildred and A.B. "Happy" Chandler. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Vick, of Tarboro, NC; two daughters, Virginia Spencer Vick Dougherty (Pete) and Catherine ("Katie") Chandler Vick (Bruno), and the joys of her life, grandchildren Elizabeth Watkins Dougherty ("Remy"), Edward Hughes Roy, and Emily Stephenson Roy, all of Chapel Hill, NC; her sisters Lee Wilhelm, of Wilson, North Carolina, Marcella Dillard and husband, Bill Dillard, of Savannah, Georgia, multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins, and countless friends.

She did not succumb to cancer, she crushed it with grace, strength, courage, and an ever-vibrant smile and infectious laugh that remained until the very end.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Episcopal Relief and Development, the Leonard-Day Scholarship fund at the Preschool at the Chapel of the Cross, or Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020
