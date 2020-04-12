|
Catherine Marguerite Walters
February 25, 1955 - April 2, 2020
Longs, South Carolina
Catherine M. Walters passed away on April 2, 2020 at 7:48 pm after a brave battle with the terrible disease MSA (Multi System Atrophy) . Catherine was born in Los Angeles, CA. on February 25, 1955 and grew up in Cary NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald F. and Jean W. Walters of Cary, NC, her older sister Rosanne Walters Clapp of Raleigh NC, and her younger brother Matthew C.Walters of Washington, DC. Surviving family members are : Partner Tedd Johnson of Longs, SC, Daughter's Jennifer R. Rudder of Royal Palm Beach, Fl., Catherine (Cassie) G. Rudder of Lake Worth, Fl., Son Jackson D. Rudder of Apex, NC, Grand Daughter Meadow G. German of Lake Worth, FL. Three brother and one sister, four nephews Justin, Christian, Patrick, and Joseph. Four good girl friends Sandy Easterbrooks Cratty (Clermont,Ga), Paula Noble (North Myrtle Beach, SC.), Yolanda Smith (Raleigh, NC), and Clara Godwin (Raleigh, NC).
Catherine graduated from Cary HS in 1973, graduated Wake tech. 1981 and worked as an Architectural Draftsman and Detailer.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020