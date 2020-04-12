Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Walters


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Walters Obituary
Catherine Marguerite Walters

February 25, 1955 - April 2, 2020

Longs, South Carolina

Catherine M. Walters passed away on April 2, 2020 at 7:48 pm after a brave battle with the terrible disease MSA (Multi System Atrophy) . Catherine was born in Los Angeles, CA. on February 25, 1955 and grew up in Cary NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald F. and Jean W. Walters of Cary, NC, her older sister Rosanne Walters Clapp of Raleigh NC, and her younger brother Matthew C.Walters of Washington, DC. Surviving family members are : Partner Tedd Johnson of Longs, SC, Daughter's Jennifer R. Rudder of Royal Palm Beach, Fl., Catherine (Cassie) G. Rudder of Lake Worth, Fl., Son Jackson D. Rudder of Apex, NC, Grand Daughter Meadow G. German of Lake Worth, FL. Three brother and one sister, four nephews Justin, Christian, Patrick, and Joseph. Four good girl friends Sandy Easterbrooks Cratty (Clermont,Ga), Paula Noble (North Myrtle Beach, SC.), Yolanda Smith (Raleigh, NC), and Clara Godwin (Raleigh, NC).

Catherine graduated from Cary HS in 1973, graduated Wake tech. 1981 and worked as an Architectural Draftsman and Detailer.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -