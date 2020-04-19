Home

Catherine Walters

Catherine Walters Obituary
Catherine M. Walters

February 25, 1955 - April 2, 2020

N. Myrtle Beach, SC

Catherine Marguerite Walters passed away peacefully at her home in N. Myrtle Beach, on April 2, 2020. She was a 1973 graduate of Cary Sr. High School and attended ASU in Boone. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald F., and mother, Jean W., sister, Rosanne W. Clapp, and brother, Matthew C. Walters. She leaves behind her three children, Jennifer R. Rudder, Catherine G. Rudder, and Jackson D. Rudder, her granddaughter Meadow German, and fiance, Tedd Johnson. Her surviving siblings are Joe, John, Peter, and Betsy. May she rest in peace now and always.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020
