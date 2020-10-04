Dr. Catherine M. Wilfert
July 26, 1936 - September 13, 2020
Chapel Hill
Dr. Catherine M. Wilfert, age 84, a pioneer in the field of pediatric AIDS died at her home in Chapel Hill, NC on 13 September from idiopathic pulmonary disease. She is survived by her devoted husband and colleague of 49 years, Dr. Samuel L. Katz, 8 children, and 17 grandchildren. Dr. Wilfert graduated with distinction from Stanford University and summa cum laude from Harvard Medical School. After interning at Harvard's Children's Hospital in Boston she joined the faculty of Duke University School of Medicine in 1969, where she became the Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Dr. Wilfert led groundbreaking research in pediatric HIV prevention both at Duke and while Scientific Director at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. In addition to being a vocal advocate for children, Cathy was a remarkable renaissance woman who balanced a demanding career in a male-dominated field while being an extraordinary life partner and a supportive and loving mother. Following her retirement from EGPAF, Cathy focused her still formidable energy on her 17 grandchildren and a multitude of creative pursuits. Cathy was quiet and humble, with twinkling blue eyes and an unassuming, warm demeanor. She was a gourmet chef, accomplished athlete, avid photographer and gardener, friend and advisor to many. Cathy was loved for her intelligence, indefatigable energy, and kindness. As a result of current COVID-19 restrictions, a cocktail party to celebrate Cathy's rich life will take place in Summer 2021. In remembrance of Cathy, memorial contributions may be directed to The Catherine Wilfert, MD Fellowship Fund, an endowed fellowship in the Department of Pediatrics, Duke University School of Medicine. The endowment supports post-doctoral fellows conducting research in pediatric infectious diseases on a global level. Checks made payable to Duke University may be mailed to Duke Health Development, Attn: Culver Scales, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. Online gifts may be made by visiting https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dch?designation=6119130&technique_code=DCDCWFE
.