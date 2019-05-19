Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paye Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel
515 Murchison Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-4290
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherleen Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherleen Bertha Thomas


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherleen Bertha Thomas Obituary
Catherleen Bertha Thomas

August 27, 1928 - May 12, 2019

Raleigh

Catherleen Bertha Thomas, 90, passed peacefully at her home on May 12, 2019. Mrs. Thomas' funeral will be held at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street in Raleigh, North Carolina with the interment at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by: her husband of 64 years; Arthur Thomas, her sisters; Lavonnie and Dolores Brinkley of New York City, Ellen McCrary (Dwight) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, niece; Anesha Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona, nephew; Shawn Gladden, grandnephew; Apollo Gladden of Fayetteville, North Carolina, sisters-in-law; Gertrude Davis and Delores Thomas of Durham, North Carolina, Godchild; Denise Delapp of Raleigh, North Carolina, and; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and past students.
Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now