Catherleen Bertha Thomas
August 27, 1928 - May 12, 2019
Raleigh
Catherleen Bertha Thomas, 90, passed peacefully at her home on May 12, 2019. Mrs. Thomas' funeral will be held at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street in Raleigh, North Carolina with the interment at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by: her husband of 64 years; Arthur Thomas, her sisters; Lavonnie and Dolores Brinkley of New York City, Ellen McCrary (Dwight) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, niece; Anesha Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona, nephew; Shawn Gladden, grandnephew; Apollo Gladden of Fayetteville, North Carolina, sisters-in-law; Gertrude Davis and Delores Thomas of Durham, North Carolina, Godchild; Denise Delapp of Raleigh, North Carolina, and; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and past students.
Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019