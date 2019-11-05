|
|
Cathleen Nan Sheehan
December 9, 1949 - September 7, 2019
Raleigh
Catie was born and raised in Stamford, CT. She attended Chaminade College in Honolulu Hawaii, College of New Rochelle and Sacred Heart University. She was a longtime employee of IBM and retired from the company in 2008. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Matthew Sheehan; Grandchildren, Liam, Eli; her nephews, Nate and Dylan Sheehan; her niece, Jessica Ferree; and their daughter, Nora. Also surviving are numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, John G and Catherine Sheehan and her brother, Michael Sheehan. Services will be private.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 5, 2019