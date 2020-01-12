Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Betz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Betz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Betz Obituary
Cathy Anne Betz

Four Oaks

Cathy Anne Garbin Betz, 62, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born October 28, 1957 in Louisville, KY to the late Anthony John Garbin and Anna Mae Kibbler Garbin. She worked with Linder Industry Machinery for 21 years.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:45 am at the funeral home.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Robert Alan "Bob" Betz; brothers: Tony Garbin (Rhonda) of Ohio and John Garbin of Pennsylvania; sister, Lori G. Stafford (Paul) of Pennsylvania; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -