|
|
Cathy Anne Betz
Four Oaks
Cathy Anne Garbin Betz, 62, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born October 28, 1957 in Louisville, KY to the late Anthony John Garbin and Anna Mae Kibbler Garbin. She worked with Linder Industry Machinery for 21 years.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:45 am at the funeral home.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Robert Alan "Bob" Betz; brothers: Tony Garbin (Rhonda) of Ohio and John Garbin of Pennsylvania; sister, Lori G. Stafford (Paul) of Pennsylvania; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020