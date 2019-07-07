Home

Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
(919) 742-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
Cathy Harris Andrews


1952 - 2019
Cathy Harris Andrews Obituary
Cathy Harris Andrews

June 1952 - July 5,2019

Chapel Hill

Mrs. Andrews was born in Chatham County on June 15, 1952, the daughter of James Curtis Harris Sr. and Bessie Elizabeth Hedrick Poe. She was an Administrative Assistant for UNC Housing and the Town of Chapel Hill. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, being in her flower garden, cooking, and creating artwork. She attended First Baptist Church as a child.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger T. Andrews; brothers: Curtis Harris Jr. and wife Mary, and Brooks Poe; sisters: Connie Evans, and husband Harold and Carolyn H. Thomas, and husband Kenny; sister-in-law: Wanda A. Boling, and husband Jackie, aunt: Jackie Ellis; Nephews: Ray Evans and wife Christy, Miles Boling and wife Miranda; niece: Talli Poe; great nieces: Carley Evans and Merritt Boling; great nephew: Brody Evans; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC and other times at the home of Jackie and Wanda Boling. The funeral will follow at 12:00 in the Chapel, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City with Rev. Desiree White officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Siler City.

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
