"CB" Chappell
April 26, 1939 - October 30, 2020
Morehead City
"CB" Chappell, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Camp Albemarle, 156 Albemarle Dr, Newport, NC 28570, officiated by Rev. Lee Parker. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through CB's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask and practice social distancing.
"CB" was born on April 26, 1939, in Chowan County, North Carolina, to the late Clarence and Madie Chappell. He graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1957 and proudly served in the United States Air Force shortly after until 1961. He had a long and successful career with IBM where he worked in Washington, DC, Raleigh and Greenville, NC for a span of 30 years. In his retirement he enjoyed using his skills by tinkering on computers and travelling in his motor home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Chappell of the home; sons, Chris Chappell of Morehead City, David Chappell and wife Lisa of Morehead City, and Mike Chappell and wife Katie of Greenville; sisters, Lois Peters and husband Owen of Guntersville, AL and Suzette Bell and husband Horace of Currituck, NC; brothers, Bill Chappell and wife Sharon of Hertford, NC and Doug Chappell and wife Rita of Hertford, NC; grandchildren, Ben Chappell and wife Sydney, Matthew Chappell, Nicole Chappell, Alyson Chappell, Will Chappell, Riley Chappell, and Spencer Chappell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or Camp Albemarle, 156 Albemarle Drive, Newport, NC 28570.
