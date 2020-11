A mother and a teacher, the ultimate way to serve your community and God: just imagine all the former students that are spread about the country saying I learn from Mrs. Cecilia Ann McMurray Goetz my teacher and what a wonderful teacher she was, and her children and grand children will be talking about her love for years to come: Yes she will not be forgotten on this earth as she departs on her joinery to heaven; REST IN PEACE

Dan A Ryals

Friend