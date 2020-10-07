Cecil Murray
Davis, Sr.
Raleigh
Cecil Murray Davis, Sr., 86, passed away at home on October 5, 2020. He was born in Warren County, near Warrenton on December 3, 1933 to the late Owen and Carrie Haithcock Davis.
Mr. Davis graduated from high school in Warrenton in 1951 and began working in the plumbing business in Raleigh and Washington DC, until being drafted into the service in 1952. After Basic Training in Camp Rucker, Alabama, he was sent to Korea and then to Japan where he was a fire director for the 82nd Field Artillery. Cecil ended his service career as a Battalion Supply Sargent.
After returning home, he married Norma Warren and they moved to Raleigh where he started his own plumbing business, Cecil Davis Plumbing in 1963. It is still operational today and is run by his son, Cecil Davis, Jr.
Cecil enjoyed playing golf and joined the Raleigh Country Club in 1981, where he developed lasting friendships with so many. Having lunch there with family, after attending Millbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, was a favorite of his. Afterward, he always had to stop by the 19th hole and pro shop, just to see who might be there. Meeting and eating out with friends was a highlight of Cecil's day. He enjoyed traveling over the years and enjoyed seeing sights all over the world. Cecil was dedicated to his family, especially his wife Norma whom he cared for before her death in 2017.
He is remembered by his son, Cecil Davis, Jr. (Rhonda), his two grandsons, Austin (Lauren) and Brett Davis and by his very special great-grandson, Blaine, all of Raleigh. Cecil is survived by his sister, Margaret Powers of Raleigh and was predeceased by his wife, Norma Warren Davis and his brother, Brooks Davis, of Henderson.
Due to present health precautions, a private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Cecil to Millbrook Baptist Church - 1519 E. Millbrook Road - Raleigh, NC 27609 or to North Raleigh Ministries - 9650 Strickland Road, Suite 175 - Raleigh, NC 27615.
Condolence to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com