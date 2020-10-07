1/1
Cecil Davis Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Murray

Davis, Sr.

Raleigh

Cecil Murray Davis, Sr., 86, passed away at home on October 5, 2020. He was born in Warren County, near Warrenton on December 3, 1933 to the late Owen and Carrie Haithcock Davis.

Mr. Davis graduated from high school in Warrenton in 1951 and began working in the plumbing business in Raleigh and Washington DC, until being drafted into the service in 1952. After Basic Training in Camp Rucker, Alabama, he was sent to Korea and then to Japan where he was a fire director for the 82nd Field Artillery. Cecil ended his service career as a Battalion Supply Sargent.

After returning home, he married Norma Warren and they moved to Raleigh where he started his own plumbing business, Cecil Davis Plumbing in 1963. It is still operational today and is run by his son, Cecil Davis, Jr.

Cecil enjoyed playing golf and joined the Raleigh Country Club in 1981, where he developed lasting friendships with so many. Having lunch there with family, after attending Millbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, was a favorite of his. Afterward, he always had to stop by the 19th hole and pro shop, just to see who might be there. Meeting and eating out with friends was a highlight of Cecil's day. He enjoyed traveling over the years and enjoyed seeing sights all over the world. Cecil was dedicated to his family, especially his wife Norma whom he cared for before her death in 2017.

He is remembered by his son, Cecil Davis, Jr. (Rhonda), his two grandsons, Austin (Lauren) and Brett Davis and by his very special great-grandson, Blaine, all of Raleigh. Cecil is survived by his sister, Margaret Powers of Raleigh and was predeceased by his wife, Norma Warren Davis and his brother, Brooks Davis, of Henderson.

Due to present health precautions, a private graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Cecil to Millbrook Baptist Church - 1519 E. Millbrook Road - Raleigh, NC 27609 or to North Raleigh Ministries - 9650 Strickland Road, Suite 175 - Raleigh, NC 27615.

Condolence to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved