Cecil Earl Long



Tarboro



Cecil Earl Long, 90, died on September 24, 2020 in Tarboro.



Born February 8, 1930 on the family farm near Jamesville, NC, Cecil was the seventh of the eight children of Andrew Mayo Long and Mamie Modlin Long. He attended Jamesville High School and joined the U.S. Army following his graduation in 1948. Upon his return home, Cecil enrolled at East Carolina University, where he met Josephine Ardelia "Dee" Harper Long, of Whitakers, NC. They were married on October 26, 1956. Cecil graduated from ECU with a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1957.



After working as a probation counselor for eight years, Cecil was hired as a guidance counselor and assistant principal at Rocky Mount Senior High School. He obtained a master's degree in guidance and counseling from ECU in 1967 before moving to Edgecombe County, where he built a career in education that spanned nearly 30 years. He served as principal of North Edgecombe School, West Edgecombe School, and Southwest Edgecombe High School before accepting an appointment as Assistant Superintendent of Edgecombe County Schools in 1987. His calm demeanor and quiet strength made him an effective and beloved leader.



In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Rita Ann Long Baker; his sisters Marie Long Watson, Fannie "Sissie" Long Holliday, and Mamie Clyde Long Gardner Fisher; and his brothers William Long, Monnie Long, and Andrew E. Long.



He is survived by his wife, Dee; his sons Steven Brent Long (Beth) and Stuart Bryan Long; his son-in-law, John Baker; his grandchildren Rebecca Baker, Ben Baker, Alex Baker, Zachariah Long (Jessica), and Christine Long; and his sister Maxine Long Milligan (Dewey).



A graveside service will be held at Edgecombe Memorial Park in Tarboro on September 29, 2020. Pastor Nathan Wittman presided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. James United Methodist Church, 211 E. St. James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886.



