Cecil James Beacham



February 15, 1928 - April 15, 2019



Raleigh



Cecil James Beacham, 91, passed away April 15, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Born on February 15, 1928 in Beaufort County, NC; he was one of six children to the late Albin Ansel Beacham and Myrtle Dixon Beacham.



Cecil retired from Capital Locksmith after many years as a locksmith. He was a long time member of Longview Baptist Church, joining in 1980. Cecil was married for 57 years to Margie H. Beacham who passed away in June of 2017.



He is survived by his son, Jim Beacham and wife Judy, of Cary, NC; grandson, Joshua Grey Beacham and wife Mechelle, of Savannah, GA; great grandchildren, Olivia Grace and Avery; and other family and friends.



Visitation will be Friday, April 19 from 10:00-11:00AM, with funeral beginning at 11:00AM at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Longview Baptist Church, ?2308 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019