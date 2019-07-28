|
|
Cecil G Madden
April 29, 1933 - July 23, 2019
Raleigh
Cecil G. Madden, Sr. age 86, of Raleigh, NC, went to be with the Lord on July 23, at Rex Hospital, after a 10 year battle with dementia. His loving wife Dorothy Braboy Madden predeceased him as did his parents, Mary Elizabeth Reynolds Madden and Cecil Aiken Madden; and daughter-in-law Joyce Madden. He is survived by his children Cecil Madden, Jr. J. Kay (Dawn) Madden and Lisa (Tom) Cummings; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from NCSU and worked for Southern Bell until he retired. He loved the Lord and studied God's Word. He was a member of Gateway Christian Fellowship and The Gideons International. He spoke in churches throughout North Carolina on the behalf of the Gideons International. It was a pleasure to give people bibles and to help them study God's Word. Cecil cherished family relationships. It brought him great joy to have his family around him. He encouraged friends to value relationships as well.
There will be a period of visitation at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 3500 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC, starting at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30th. We will celebrate Cecil's life in a Memorial Service immediately following the visitation at 11:00 am. Lunch will be provided at the church immediately following the service. After the lunch a Graveside Service will be held at Mary Love Cemetery at 302 Oakland Avenue, Hamlet, NC
.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to: Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN. 37214-0800
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory, Hamlet, NC, is serving the Madden Family.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019