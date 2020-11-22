1/
Cecilia Ann Guerry Daniel
1936 - 2020

Cecilia Ann Guerry Daniel
November 16, 1936 - November 19, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Cecilia Ann Guerry Daniel, 84, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born November 16, 1936 in San Bernardino, CA to the late Cecil Guerry and Lillian Moore Guerry.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604.
She is survived by children: Timothy Daniel and wife, Teresa, Scott Daniel, Sheila Cook and husband, Dave, Kyle Daniel and wife, Ann, Eric Daniel and wife, Patricia, Joel Daniel and wife, Lou Ellen, Jason Daniel; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Alton Daniel; brothers: Delma Guerry, Jack Guerry; grandson, Clifford Mutart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
01:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
She was a wonderful grandma and mother in law and I’m really going to miss her
Patricia Daniel
Family
