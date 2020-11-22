Cecilia Ann Guerry Daniel
November 16, 1936 - November 19, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Cecilia Ann Guerry Daniel, 84, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born November 16, 1936 in San Bernardino, CA to the late Cecil Guerry and Lillian Moore Guerry.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604.
She is survived by children: Timothy Daniel and wife, Teresa, Scott Daniel, Sheila Cook and husband, Dave, Kyle Daniel and wife, Ann, Eric Daniel and wife, Patricia, Joel Daniel and wife, Lou Ellen, Jason Daniel; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Alton Daniel; brothers: Delma Guerry, Jack Guerry; grandson, Clifford Mutart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
