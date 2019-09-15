Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Farmville Presbyterian Church
Cecilia Batchelor Obituary
Cecilia "Betsy" Moriss Batchelor

March 27, 1929-September 13, 2019

Farmville

Farmville…………………….Cecilia "Betsy" Morriss Batchelor, age 90, died Friday, September 13, 2019.

Funeral service will be conducted Monday, September 16, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church by Rev. Rocky Stone. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Mrs. Batchelor was a member of Farmville Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and conducting Bible studies. She also enjoyed an afternoon of bridge with good friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Carpenter and husband, Stanley of West Point, VA and Cecilia Evans and husband, Mike of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Roy Batchelor III of Farmville; grandchildren, Marie C. Rector and husband, Joey, Lath Carpenter, Zachary Batchelor, and Tyler Batchelor.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828 or to The Caswell Center Foundation, Attn: Danielle Howell, 2415 West Vernon Ave., Kinston, NC 28504-3321.

Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019
