Cecilia Marie (Grondeski) Stanulonis
April 15, 1918 - July 31, 2019
Raleigh
Cecilia Marie (Grondeski) Stanulonis died peacefully in the early hours of July 31, 2019 after a recent illness.
She was born on April 15, 1918 in McKeesport, PA to the late Mary and Ignatz Grondeski. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Joseph Frank Stanulonis, and siblings Edward Grondeski, Stanley Grondeski, Emily Hendrickson, and Dorothy Zocolo. Cil and her family moved to Windham, Ohio and graduated from Windham High School. They then moved to Berlin Center, Ohio, and she began working at Pullman Couch where she met her future husband. She and Joe were married on February 15, 1941, and after he was drafted into the Army, she followed him to posts throughout the country until he was deployed overseas during World War II. Upon his return, they lived in Newton Falls, Ohio until 1963 when they moved to Gahanna, Ohio. After raising her two daughters, she happily worked at J.C. Penney Department Store at Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio for twenty years.
Cil was a lifelong devout Catholic and relied on her faith to give her strength during hard times. She was calmed with prayer, especially during her recent illness. Cil loved her family and liked nothing more than a party with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed bingo games and playing the slot machines in local casinos and in Las Vegas when she traveled there with her sisters. She was an amazing cook, great gardener, fashionable dresser, and a devotee of QVC. She was always willing to travel, and loved to dance, going out with Joe to a favorite club every Friday night.
She is survived by daughters Janet Joy Welday (Jerry Lee Stewart) of Gahanna and Sandra Stanulonis Griffin
(Geoffry Taylor Griffin) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Brian Keith Welday, John David Welday (Rebecca), Robert Allen Welday (Jennifer), all of Columbus, Michelle Lynn Welday-O'Brien (Shawn) of Volcano, Hawaii, John Joseph Griffin (Katherine) of Charleston, SC, and William Frederick Griffin (Virginia) of Charlotte, NC.
She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Walter Grondeski, sister Lucille Young, sister-in-law Matilda Stundza, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family greeting will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 3 prior to the 10am Mass of Christian Burial at
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio. Interment will follow at
Mifflin Cemetery, 218 Agler Road, Gahanna, Ohio, with a luncheon reception afterward back at the church.
Cil lived a great life of 101 years and was lovingly helped to be independent by her daughter Janet and Jerry.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Hospice for the care and guidance they provided
during the last ten days.
Memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or St. Matthew
the Apostle Catholic Parish, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 3, 2019