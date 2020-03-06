|
|
Cecily H. Hobson
June 4, 1938 - March 4, 2020
Clayton
Cecily Hughes Hobson, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior the afternoon of March 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with the love of family. Cecily was born in Johnston County, raised in Raleigh where she met the love of her life, William Leon Hobson.
She was preceded in death by her "sweet Willie" in 2012 and the family has faith that they are now reunited in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Lou Chappelear and Beatrice Seymour.
Cecily is survived by her children: Lynn Sears (Jim) of Raleigh, Chris Hobson (Frauke Rona) of Moncure and Star Fowler (Jim) of Garner; grandchildren: Casie Kerr (Kerr) of Raleigh, Ryan Sears (Tina) of Raleigh, Meghan Hobson of Tampa, Florida, Christa Turner (Scott) of Denver, Colorado, Alissa Hobson of Apex, Emily Fowler of Louisburg, James Fowler of Goldsboro and Joey Fowler of Durham; great granddaughters Parris Kerr, Lilabett Kerr and Emi Sears (soon to be born); sisters: Dot Avery of Raleigh and Faye Brooks of Melbourne, Florida, brothers: Curtis Hughes (Janet) and Julian Hughes (Pat) both of Hurdle Mills. Cecily is also survived by her beloved brothers in law: Leroy Hobson of Raleigh and Johnny Hobson (Julia) of New Bern as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Cecily shared her joy in life and love with many others. Cecily was the first to welcome a new neighbor with fresh pound cake or zucchini bread. She loved visiting with her friends from church and always bringing a sweet treat to share. While she will be missed by many, her love of Christ and family will live on in those she loved.
Service to be 11:00 am Saturday at Christ Community Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton, NC 27520. Visitation following the service to be held at her home.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2020