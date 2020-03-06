Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
1082 Amelia Church Road
Clayton, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Christ Community Church
1082 Amelia Church Road
Clayton, NC
View Map

Cecily H. Hobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecily H. Hobson Obituary
Cecily H. Hobson

June 4, 1938 - March 4, 2020

Clayton

Cecily Hughes Hobson, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior the afternoon of March 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with the love of family. Cecily was born in Johnston County, raised in Raleigh where she met the love of her life, William Leon Hobson.

She was preceded in death by her "sweet Willie" in 2012 and the family has faith that they are now reunited in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Lou Chappelear and Beatrice Seymour.

Cecily is survived by her children: Lynn Sears (Jim) of Raleigh, Chris Hobson (Frauke Rona) of Moncure and Star Fowler (Jim) of Garner; grandchildren: Casie Kerr (Kerr) of Raleigh, Ryan Sears (Tina) of Raleigh, Meghan Hobson of Tampa, Florida, Christa Turner (Scott) of Denver, Colorado, Alissa Hobson of Apex, Emily Fowler of Louisburg, James Fowler of Goldsboro and Joey Fowler of Durham; great granddaughters Parris Kerr, Lilabett Kerr and Emi Sears (soon to be born); sisters: Dot Avery of Raleigh and Faye Brooks of Melbourne, Florida, brothers: Curtis Hughes (Janet) and Julian Hughes (Pat) both of Hurdle Mills. Cecily is also survived by her beloved brothers in law: Leroy Hobson of Raleigh and Johnny Hobson (Julia) of New Bern as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Cecily shared her joy in life and love with many others. Cecily was the first to welcome a new neighbor with fresh pound cake or zucchini bread. She loved visiting with her friends from church and always bringing a sweet treat to share. While she will be missed by many, her love of Christ and family will live on in those she loved.

Service to be 11:00 am Saturday at Christ Community Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton, NC 27520. Visitation following the service to be held at her home.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -