Celeste Marr
1964 - 2020
Celeste Hodgkins Marr

1964 ~ 2020

Southern Pines

Celeste Hodgkins Marr, 56, formerly of Southern Pines, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Raleigh.

Born in Moore County in January of 1964, she was the daughter of the late Norris and Sara Hodgkins, Jr. Celeste graduated from UNC – Chapel Hill. Celeste lived in Raleigh and worked as an esthetician and massage therapist, retiring in 2017. She was married to Henry "Hank" Marr and mother to their son, Parker. Celeste was a talented musician. An animal lover, she loved her dogs, Baby & Jack.

Celeste would like to let us know that she has been called home. She is reuniting with family and friends that she has not seen in a long time; with the freedom to play her music with her favorite musician Prince. Music, love and laughter are guaranteed, and her mission here has been completed.

Surviving Celeste are her son Parker Marr, husband Henry Marr, sisters Caroline Hodgkins Eddy (Ben), Grace Hodgkins (Special Friend Frank Dunn), niece Laura Eddy-Roche (Jesse), nephews John Eddy, Matt Eddy and great nephew Micah Roche and many special aunts uncles and cousins..

A celebration of her life will be held in Raleigh at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Dr. Raleigh, NC, 27606.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. When I think of Celeste I see her beautiful smile. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Jillouise Breslauer
