Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
ellowship Baptist Church
204 Atkinson St.
Clayton, NC
C.F. "Freddie" Morris


1945 - 2020
C.F. "Freddie" Morris Obituary
C.F. "Freddie" Morris

August 14, 1945 – January 31, 2020

Clayton

C.F. "Freddie" Morris, 74, of Clayton, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. A native of Wake County, Freddie was the owner and operator of Charles F. Morris Trucking Company for many years. His radio handle was "Runnin' Loose".

Throughout his career, he traveled through 49 states and a lot of Canada. Four years ago, Freddie moved to Clayton to live in his brother, George's care. He could not attend church, but appreciated having Dr. Jon Jenkins come to share the word of God with him.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 204 Atkinson St. Clayton, NC 27520. Burial will follow at Bagwell Family Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday night at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

He is survived by his daughter, Patches Morris, of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughter, Paislee; and brothers, George Morris, of Clayton and Lane Morris, of Richmond, VA. ; step-son, Robert Hopkins.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
