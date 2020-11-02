1/1
Chao Han
Chao Han

April 15, 2983 - October 21, 2020

Raleigh

Chao Han, 37, passed away on October 21, 2020 while on a visit to her family in China. She is survived by her loving family, including husband Daniel Obenour and child Henry Han Obenour in Raleigh, as well as parents Yunpeng Han and Limin Xie in Harbin. Chao Han received a Ph.D. in statistics from Virginia Tech in 2012 and had a lively career in information technology, developing many close friendships in the US and abroad. She particularly enjoyed travel, cooking, and spending time with others. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 2, 2020.
