Chao Han
April 15, 2983 - October 21, 2020
Raleigh
Chao Han, 37, passed away on October 21, 2020 while on a visit to her family in China. She is survived by her loving family, including husband Daniel Obenour and child Henry Han Obenour in Raleigh, as well as parents Yunpeng Han and Limin Xie in Harbin. Chao Han received a Ph.D. in statistics from Virginia Tech in 2012 and had a lively career in information technology, developing many close friendships in the US and abroad. She particularly enjoyed travel, cooking, and spending time with others. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.