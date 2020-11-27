Charity Elizabeth Moody Honeycutt

April 6, 1946 - November 24, 2020

Wake Forest, North Carolina - Charity Elizabeth Moody Honeycutt, 74 of Wake Forest passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning November 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Wake County on April 4, 1946 the daughter of the late Lyda Cozart Moody and Carl Moody. She was preceded in death by two sisters; Brenda Jones and Cindy Griesedieck.

A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon November 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Roach officiating. Burial will follow in the Wake Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Honeycutt is survived by her husband of 47 years, Curtis Honeycutt, two children, Amy Leonard and husband Jeff, and Todd Honeycutt, two grandchildren, Meredith and Mason Leonard and two sisters, Diane Parrish and Melodee Stokes.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church 4525 Hopkins Chapel Road Zebulon, NC 27597.

Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.





