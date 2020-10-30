Charles Arthur Hadden



Raleigh



Charles Arthur Hadden, 73, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on October 28, 2020.



He was a beloved father, grandfather and uncle. He was a fun-loving friend to many, with a kind and generous heart. He was born in El Dorado, AR on Jan. 28, 1947. Charles graduated from Law School in Little Rock, AR in 1973. He spent most of his career in Financial Management. He loved to paint and fish, but more recently enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family: especially his grandkids who lovingly called him "Bapa".



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur F. Hadden and Ethel Martindale Hadden, his daughter Lisa Hadden and his brother, Perry Hadden.



He is survived by his daughter, Lara Hadden (Chris Hill), Grandchildren: Giles Hadden and Josephine Hill, Sisters: Carol Johnson and Joy Rose (Greg), as well as many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brown Wynne on St. Mary's, in Raleigh.



The family requests memorials be made to the Children's Heart Foundation.



