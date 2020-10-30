1/1
Charles A. Hadden
Charles Arthur Hadden

Raleigh

Charles Arthur Hadden, 73, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on October 28, 2020.

He was a beloved father, grandfather and uncle. He was a fun-loving friend to many, with a kind and generous heart. He was born in El Dorado, AR on Jan. 28, 1947. Charles graduated from Law School in Little Rock, AR in 1973. He spent most of his career in Financial Management. He loved to paint and fish, but more recently enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family: especially his grandkids who lovingly called him "Bapa".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur F. Hadden and Ethel Martindale Hadden, his daughter Lisa Hadden and his brother, Perry Hadden.

He is survived by his daughter, Lara Hadden (Chris Hill), Grandchildren: Giles Hadden and Josephine Hill, Sisters: Carol Johnson and Joy Rose (Greg), as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brown Wynne on St. Mary's, in Raleigh.

The family requests memorials be made to the Children's Heart Foundation.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
