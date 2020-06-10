Charles A. Pate Jr.
1956 - 2020
Charles Arthur "Chuck" Pate, Jr.

January 12, 1956 - June 8, 2020

Sims

Charles Arthur "Chuck" Pate, Jr., 64 of Sims passed away Monday. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday evening at 5 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. The Rev. Aubrey Williamson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 4 – 4:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home of his mother's, Shirley.

Chuck was an avid N.C. State fan. He loved the beach and fishing. Chuck never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. His greatest joy the last four-and-half years was being a special "Papa". Chuck worked with Bridgestone/Firestone for twenty-six years.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Megan Pate Barrett and husband, Ashton of Kenly; grandson, Bowen Charles Barrett; his mother, Shirley Wall Pate of Kenly; brother, Chris Pate and wife, Shannon of Goldsboro and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Pate.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to the Middlesex Free Will Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 249, Middlesex, North Carolina 27557.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 04:45 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
