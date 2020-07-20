Charles A. Pearce
04/23/1923- 07/11/2020
Pittsboro
Charles Abraham Pearce, known to his friends as Charlie, passed away on July 11, 2020, at age 97 at the Arbor at Galloway Ridge, Pittsboro, North Carolina. Born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, he was the son of Clarence Pearce and Jaquelena Donaghy Pearce. A local high school sports star, he had a tryout with the Boston Red Sox, which he was proud of for the remainder of his life, receiving the scouting report of "good field, no hit." After two years at Ricker College in Maine, Charlie joined the Army during World War II and survived the sinking of his transport ship in the English Channel on Christmas Eve 1944. After the war, he attended Colby College on the GI Bill where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1949.
It was during his college years that he met
Virginia Davis of Wilmington, Delaware who became his wife of 69 years until she passed away in December 2019. After initially settling in Boston where he obtained a master's degree from Boston University, Charlie became a teacher in Ware and Northampton, Massachusetts before switching his career to banking. Upon his appointment as President of the Quincy Savings Bank, he and Ginny moved to Hingham, Massachusetts with their three children. After his retirement in 1989, they lived in Grantham, New Hampshire and Bonita Springs, Florida and moved to Galloway Ridge in 2005. Charlie was a true leader and served on numerous committees, boards and with organizations throughout his life, both within the community and the banking industry, most notably the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, the South Shore YMCA and as President of the State and National Associations of Mutual Savings Banks. As a couple, Charlie and Ginny traveled the world throughout his banking career and well into his retirement. He was a natural sportsman, playing tennis, golf and skiing into his seventies and was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. One of the keys to his success was that he was a great listener and was honestly interested in learning about anyone he met.
Charlie was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his son James Pearce of Pittsboro, NC, daughters Sarah Pearce of Denver CO, and Catherine Pearce (husband John) Campbell of Northborough, MA, and four grandchildren, Benjamin (wife Kelsey) Campbell of Waltham MA, Abigail Campbell of South Boston, MA, Cameron Pearce of Chapel Hill, NC and Madeleine Pearce of Washington DC.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a future date. If you wish to honor his memory please send donations to the Chatham County Literacy Council, 606 East 3 rd St., Siler City, NC 27344, or the Resident Benevolent Care Fund at Galloway Ridge, 3000 Galloway Ridge Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
