Charles Albert Watson
Wendell
Charles Albert Watson, 79, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born September 5, 1940 in Wake County to the late Roy Lee Watson and Elsie Mae Johnson Watson. He graduated in 1958 from Knightdale High School and went on to serve his country in the US Navy. In 1965 he joined the Raleigh Police Department where he retired as a lieutenant after 30 years of service. At retirement he was a supervisor of the major crimes division. Charles' greatest love was his family, he loved to breed and raise beagle hunting dogs and sold them to people all over the country.
The Watson family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the home, 2049 Davistown Road, Wendell, NC 27591.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale with Pastor Phil Brantley officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Surviving: wife, Phoebe Barefoot Watson; son, Michael Charles Watson (Melissa); daughter, Leigh Watson Deans (Tracy); grandchildren: Austin Watson, Bailey Deans, Emily Deans, Taylor Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3417 Rolesville Road, Wendell, NC 27591.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.