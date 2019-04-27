Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church,
8400 Poole Road,
Knightdale, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church,
8400 Poole Road,
Knightdale, NC
Resources
Charles Ashley Davis


1933 - 2019
Knightdale

Charles Ashley Davis, 86, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born January 3, 1933 in Wake County to the late William Albert Davis and Madge Jones Davis. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Charles retired after 31 years with Southern Bell Telephone Company.

Funeral service 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 PM at the church.

Surviving: wife, Harriett Knott Davis; daughters: Vickie Davis Evans (Philip), Regina Davis Marks (Mike), both of Knightdale; son, William Ashley Davis (Scarlette) of Holly Springs; grandchildren: Jamie Blalock, Matthew Blalock, Morgan Marks Huffman (Nick), Jordan Marks, Maddison Davis, Allison Davis, Will Davis; great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Joseph, Bailey, Grayson, Jackson, Miles; brother, Sam Davis (Virginia) of Wendell; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by sisters: Eloise D. Wilkinson, Patricia D. Griffin, Marie D. Poole.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019
