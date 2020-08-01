Charles Isaac Barker, Jr.
July 31, 1945 - July 26, 2020
Spring Hope
Charles Isaac Barker, Jr., age 74, passed away July 26, 2020 at his home.
A native of Fuquay-Varina, he was the son of the late Charles Isaac Barker and Ella Foy Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and earned an engineering degree from N.C. State University. He had a long career as an industrial engineer.
He was a Master mason (York Rite) and a Shriner (member of Ceremonial Cast).
While a resident of Forest, VA., he was a Sunday School teacher and active in his son`s high school band booster`s for twelve years, including as president.
He was a member of Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church in Spring Hope where he was a member of the chancel choir and a trustee.
He is survived by his wife of thirty nine years, Rebecca Corbett Barker; sons, Isaac Corbett Barker and wife, Margaret Byer of Lansdale, PA, and Adam Charles Barker of Lynchburg, VA; brother, Gene Barker and wife, Kathy of Arden; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Corbett of Bailey; two nephews, four great-nephews, and three canine companions, Raven, BJ, and Ruffin.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.
.