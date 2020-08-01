1/
Charles Barker Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Isaac Barker, Jr.

July 31, 1945 - July 26, 2020

Spring Hope

Charles Isaac Barker, Jr., age 74, passed away July 26, 2020 at his home.

A native of Fuquay-Varina, he was the son of the late Charles Isaac Barker and Ella Foy Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and earned an engineering degree from N.C. State University. He had a long career as an industrial engineer.

He was a Master mason (York Rite) and a Shriner (member of Ceremonial Cast).

While a resident of Forest, VA., he was a Sunday School teacher and active in his son`s high school band booster`s for twelve years, including as president.

He was a member of Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church in Spring Hope where he was a member of the chancel choir and a trustee.

He is survived by his wife of thirty nine years, Rebecca Corbett Barker; sons, Isaac Corbett Barker and wife, Margaret Byer of Lansdale, PA, and Adam Charles Barker of Lynchburg, VA; brother, Gene Barker and wife, Kathy of Arden; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Corbett of Bailey; two nephews, four great-nephews, and three canine companions, Raven, BJ, and Ruffin.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-5560
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Hope Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved