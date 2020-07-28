Charles Beard

Charles Harold Beard



January 25, 1929 - July 18, 2020



Raleigh



Charles Harold Beard, 91, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Johnson Station, Texas on January 25, 1929 to the late George Washington Beard and Flora Belle Kelly.



Affectionately known as Charlie, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alta Mae (Ooten) Beard; son Gary Beard, his wife Becky, and children Jackie, Stephanie, Brianna and Dallas; daughter Kellyanne (Beard) Wrenn, her husband Butch, and children Matthew and Madison; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Beard McCaskill.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Harold Beard II; brother George Kelly Beard and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Charlie was a veteran of the Korean war. Upon discharge, he used his GI bill and became a graduate of North Texas State University where he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company and The North Carolina Leaque of Municipalities, where he had a vibrant career in Risk Management.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road #650, Raleigh, NC 27609.



