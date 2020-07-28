1/
Charles Beard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Harold Beard

January 25, 1929 - July 18, 2020

Raleigh

Charles Harold Beard, 91, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Johnson Station, Texas on January 25, 1929 to the late George Washington Beard and Flora Belle Kelly.

Affectionately known as Charlie, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alta Mae (Ooten) Beard; son Gary Beard, his wife Becky, and children Jackie, Stephanie, Brianna and Dallas; daughter Kellyanne (Beard) Wrenn, her husband Butch, and children Matthew and Madison; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Beard McCaskill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Harold Beard II; brother George Kelly Beard and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Charlie was a veteran of the Korean war. Upon discharge, he used his GI bill and became a graduate of North Texas State University where he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company and The North Carolina Leaque of Municipalities, where he had a vibrant career in Risk Management.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road #650, Raleigh, NC 27609.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved