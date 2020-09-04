Charles Bedford "Skip" Page, Jr.
1947-2020
Raleigh
Charles B. "Skip" Page, Jr, 72, passed away August 28, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born October 24, 1947 in Worcester, MA to the late Charles B. and Reine DesRosiers Page. Skip proudly served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1973.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reine Constance Mann, and his beloved Weimaraners Rider, Sadie, and Gracie.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Kathy Turner Page of the residence, his son Charles B. Page III and wife Dayana of Garner, NC, his daughter Jessie Page Booth and husband Dave of Holly Springs, NC, his grandsons, Christian Page of Garner, NC and Jake and Owen Booth of Holly Springs, NC, two sisters, Linda McNeil and husband Gerry of Lake Placid, FL, and Leslie Baker and husband Bruce of Morganton, NC, and his faithful companion Weimaraner Ellie.
A Celebration of Skip's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Skip's name to the charity of your choice
.
