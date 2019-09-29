Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
731 Roanoke Ave
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
(252) 537-8888
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hayes Barton Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
fellowship hall.
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Rosemary Baptist Church
Roanoke Rapids, NC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosemary Baptist Church
Roanoke Rapids, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cedarwood Cemetery
Roanoke Rapids, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bodkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bodkin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bodkin Obituary
Rev. Charles Thomas Bodkin

November 1, 1936 - September 21, 2019

Raleigh

The Reverend Charles Thomas Bodkin, 82, of Raleigh, died at Wake Med Hospital Saturday, September 21, 2019, with his wife by his side. A native of Raleigh, He was the son of the late Arthur Franklin Spencer and Elizabeth Baucom Spencer, and was the step son of the late Howard Bodkin. Moving to Greenville at the age of 10. He responded to the call of ministry at the age of 15. He was a graduate of Greenville High School, Mars Hill College (now University), Howard College (Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. After serving three years in the United States Army, two years in Germany and completing his seminary studies, he married Betty Stanford of Kinston, July 30, 1966. Together they served churches in Georgia and North Carolina, including Biscoe First, Rosemary Baptist, Roanoke Rapids and as Associate Pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh. After retiring from Hayes Barton, he served as Pastor in the Interim at Knightdale Baptist, First Christian, Greenville, Warrenton Baptist and Littleton Baptist Churches.

Tom was very active in the NC Baptist Life, he served as President of the NC Baptist Foundation Board and Vice-President of the General Board. He was trustee of Chowan College (Chowan University) and did International mission trips.

Along with his wife, Betty he is survived by his nephew, Phil Bodkin Gambrills, Maryland and several cousins.

Services will be conducted by Dr. David J. Hailey and Dr. Jim Baucom at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 am, visitation will follow in the fellowship hall. Services will also be conducted at Rosemary Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2pm, with Dr. Layne Wallace also participating. Burial will immediately follow at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.

There will be a visitation from 1 pm to 1:45 pm in the fellowship hall on Tuesday at Rosemary Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C. Thomas and Betty S. Bodkin Endowment Fund, North Carolina Baptist Foundation, 201 Convention Drive Cary, NC 27511 which provides scholarships for students at Campbell University Divinity School, Mars Hill University, Samford University, Chowan University and Greensboro College.

Arrangements are being handle by Askew Funeral and Cremation Services in Roanoke Rapids
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now