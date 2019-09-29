|
|
Rev. Charles Thomas Bodkin
November 1, 1936 - September 21, 2019
Raleigh
The Reverend Charles Thomas Bodkin, 82, of Raleigh, died at Wake Med Hospital Saturday, September 21, 2019, with his wife by his side. A native of Raleigh, He was the son of the late Arthur Franklin Spencer and Elizabeth Baucom Spencer, and was the step son of the late Howard Bodkin. Moving to Greenville at the age of 10. He responded to the call of ministry at the age of 15. He was a graduate of Greenville High School, Mars Hill College (now University), Howard College (Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. After serving three years in the United States Army, two years in Germany and completing his seminary studies, he married Betty Stanford of Kinston, July 30, 1966. Together they served churches in Georgia and North Carolina, including Biscoe First, Rosemary Baptist, Roanoke Rapids and as Associate Pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh. After retiring from Hayes Barton, he served as Pastor in the Interim at Knightdale Baptist, First Christian, Greenville, Warrenton Baptist and Littleton Baptist Churches.
Tom was very active in the NC Baptist Life, he served as President of the NC Baptist Foundation Board and Vice-President of the General Board. He was trustee of Chowan College (Chowan University) and did International mission trips.
Along with his wife, Betty he is survived by his nephew, Phil Bodkin Gambrills, Maryland and several cousins.
Services will be conducted by Dr. David J. Hailey and Dr. Jim Baucom at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 am, visitation will follow in the fellowship hall. Services will also be conducted at Rosemary Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2pm, with Dr. Layne Wallace also participating. Burial will immediately follow at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.
There will be a visitation from 1 pm to 1:45 pm in the fellowship hall on Tuesday at Rosemary Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C. Thomas and Betty S. Bodkin Endowment Fund, North Carolina Baptist Foundation, 201 Convention Drive Cary, NC 27511 which provides scholarships for students at Campbell University Divinity School, Mars Hill University, Samford University, Chowan University and Greensboro College.
Arrangements are being handle by Askew Funeral and Cremation Services in Roanoke Rapids
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019