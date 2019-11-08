|
Dr. Charles Vernon Bryant
May 27, 1930 - November 7, 2019
Smithfield
Dr. Charles Vernon Bryant was born in High Point, N.C. on May 27, 1930. He died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, N.C. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Duke University with a Bachelor of Divinity Degree and Drew University with a Doctorate of Ministry Degree. He was an author with books published by Word Publishing Company and The Upper Room on Spiritual Gifts. Charles was a retired Methodist Minister who served churches in Ohio, North Carolina Conference, and England on two occasions.
His funeral will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield, N.C. on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The family will receive guests at 2:00 p.m. and the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wanda Buie Bryant; four daughters, Zaporah Manetec (David Shumway), Donna Bryant, Charma Casey (Ralph Casey), Juanita Price (Cliff Price). They have six grandchildren, one grandchild preceded in death, and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC and/or, SECU Hospice House, Attn: Johnston Health, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019