Charles Curtis "Cap'n Curt" Bunch, Sr.



May 12, 1946 -- February 24, 2019



Knightdale



Curt Bunch of Knightdale and Atlantic Beach died of the cancer that had stalked him for 15 years on Sunday, February 24. Born to Elton and Doris Talton Bunch on Mothers' Day, May 12, 1946, Curt grew up on tobacco farms around Wendell and later Wilder's Grove. He graduated from Knightdale High School, Class of 1964, and loved getting together with classmates throughout his life. Curt married Sherry Green in 1966. She was the perfect wife for Curt because she was content with her horses while he went hunting and fishing every minute he was not at work! We're not sure how it happened, but they do have three children. After taking an early retirement from Mallinckrodt Chemicals where he was a foreman, Curt became a full-time fisherman and earned his Master Captain's license. He worked part time as a ferry boat captain between Beaufort and the surrounding islands, including Cape Lookout and also took folks out on his boat, first the Carolina Lady and later, Shore Thang. In either capacity, Curt loved to talk and enjoyed telling his clients about the history of the area almost as much as taking them fishing. Curt was a good friend to many people. He is survived by his wife, Sherry of Knightdale; children Crystal White and her husband Scott, Stacy Richardson, and Charlie Bunch and his wife Erin, all of Clayton; grandchildren Alyssa Anderson and her fiancé Shawn Leonard, Daniel White, Peyton and Parker Richardson, Dorothy and Savannah Bunch, Payton, Piper, Abigail and Leah Tracy; sisters Kathy Driver and Kaye Rose, both of Raleigh; and many friends who were like family to Curt. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 in the L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Rd., Knightdale, with visitation from 1:00 to 1:45 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, get a colonoscopy, take a kid fishing, or make a contribution to the .