Charles Buxton Burgwyn, Sr.
Raleigh
Charles is survived by his wife, Cookie Burgwyn, his children Beth Fuchs and husband Bryan of San Marcos, CA, Charles Buxton Burgwyn, Jr. and wife Kim of Cary, and Brian Burgwyn and wife Katy of Cary; grandchildren Will Burgwyn, James Fuchs, Jack Burgwyn, and Lilly Burgwyn; and brother Henry King Burgwyn V of Denver, CO. He is predeceased by his mother Helen "Billie" Burgwyn, father Henry King Burgwyn IV, and brothers Thomas Burgwyn and William Hyslop Sumner Burgwyn IV.
Charles was born March 7, 1949 in Rocky Mount, NC. He graduated from St. Andrews College with a degree in Business. On July 21, 1973, he married Cookie Burgwyn, the love of his life and college sweetheart. They built a family in Eastern NC.
Charles was dedicated to his family and co-founded Stitch Golf INC with his son Charlie Burgwyn. He will always be remembered for his dedication to family. On December 2, heaven gained an amazing angel who will be very deeply missed by his family left behind.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at Oakwood Cemetery at 12:00 PM. Family will receive guests at Charlie Burgwyn's residence at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Burgwin-Wright House (Attn: Christine Lamberton, 224 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28401).
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019