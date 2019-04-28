Home

St James United Methodist Chr
2000 E 6th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
Greenville, NC
Charles Daniel Burnette, Jr.

Greenville

Mr. Charles Daniel "Charlie" Burnette, Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC with Pastor Ben Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia Matthews Burnette; his two daughters, Debbie Carr and husband Lee, of Durham, and Jean Ann Woodard and husband Rick, of Topsail Beach. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, two brothers, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858 and Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 3071, Topsail Beach, NC 28445.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019
