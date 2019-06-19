Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverside Baptist Church
4601 Guess Rd
Durham, NC
Charles C Cone

May 31 1935-JUNE 13 2019

Apex

Charles age 84 passed June 13 he was born in Nash Co. to the late Miece Cone. Charles has lived in Apex area since the 60's He owned and operated Cones Tire Service.

He loved God and his church family at Riverside Baptist Church he enjoyed fishing, ball games and races. Mr. Cone is survived by his brothers Bud Brantly, Harold Brantley, sisters Mable Short , Judy Gay and his children Robert, David , Delton Jackson and Joyce Lee.

Memorial Svc. will be held at 3pm Sat. June 22 at Riverside Baptist Church 4601 Guess Rd Durham NC 27712.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019
