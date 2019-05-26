Charles L. Copello



January 20, 1935 - May 7, 2019



Raleigh



Charles (Chuck) L. Copello of Raleigh, NC died May 7, 2019. He was born January 20, 1935 in Kersey PA., the son of Vincent L. and Louise E. Copello.



Chuck served in the Army for 24 years in the infantry and Signal Corps. He served as a 1Sgt in the 36th Signal Battalion during the Vietnam War. He retired from the military as Sergeant Major. He worked for nearly 20 years as an instructor for Nortel in Raleigh, NC.



Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Helga, their son Charles Copello II and his wife Elizabeth, his brother Robert Copello and his family, and his sister Janice Copello and her family.



Visitation will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1500 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608) on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10am with a memorial service following at 11am.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019