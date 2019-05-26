Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1500 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1500 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Copello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Copello


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Copello Obituary
Charles L. Copello

January 20, 1935 - May 7, 2019

Raleigh

Charles (Chuck) L. Copello of Raleigh, NC died May 7, 2019. He was born January 20, 1935 in Kersey PA., the son of Vincent L. and Louise E. Copello.

Chuck served in the Army for 24 years in the infantry and Signal Corps. He served as a 1Sgt in the 36th Signal Battalion during the Vietnam War. He retired from the military as Sergeant Major. He worked for nearly 20 years as an instructor for Nortel in Raleigh, NC.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Helga, their son Charles Copello II and his wife Elizabeth, his brother Robert Copello and his family, and his sister Janice Copello and her family.

Visitation will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1500 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608) on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10am with a memorial service following at 11am.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now