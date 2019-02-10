Charles D'Arcy



March 31, 1943 - February 2, 2019



Cary



Charles D'Arcy, age 75, passed away at his home surrounded by family after battling leukemia for several years. The son of John and Patricia D'Arcy, he was born in Wellsville, NY. After a family move to Niagara Falls, he graduated from Niagara University and University of Buffalo Law School. He began his career as an attorney/banker in Buffalo, subsequently moving to Stow, OH, where he worked for Bank One before retiring in Cary, NC.



A loving husband, father, and devoted granddudie, Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy Paser D'Arcy, of Cary, son, Chad D'Arcy, of Detroit, daughter, Laura Kimmey, of Durham, son-in-law Will and grandchildren Tyson and Caroline. He is also survived by his brothers John, Gerald, and Brian, and sisters Alison Dietrich and Tricia Fraumeni. His siblings Suzanne, Joan and Kevin preceded him in death.



Charles was a 27-year member of AA, a Vietnam Veteran, and an avid traveler.



A funeral mass will be held on February 23 at Newman Catholic Student Center Parish, 218 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill, NC at 11 AM. The family will be available to receive condolences at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Durham Rescue Mission or Salvation Army. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary