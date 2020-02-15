|
Charles David Bradfield
November 26, 1946 - February 6, 2020
Raleigh
Charles David Bradfield, age 73, of Jonas Ridge and Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 06, 2020 in Marion, NC. The eldest son of the late Donald and Betty Ann Bradfield, he was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 26, 1946. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene Angela Bradfield.
David grew up all over the country as his family followed his father with the Marines. He was a soccer player, swimmer and Eagle Scout. He attended Brevard Junior college in Brevard, NC, where he met his future wife, Angela.
After getting married in 1969, Dave and Angela spent close to 3 years in Germany where Dave was a Czech translator for the Air Force.
They returned to Raleigh in 1972, where Dave finished his college degree at NCSU. He taught math and coached soccer at Sanderson High school before beginning a small business in computer programming, with his long time friend Bill Patton (who later became his best fishing buddy).
Shortly after Dave and Angela had children, he began a job at CP&L/Progress Energy, retiring in 2012. Outside of work, David was an avid reader, amateur historian, bridge player, crossword puzzle master, surf fisher and an amazing husband, father and friend. His unconditional love, support and forgiving nature were not taken for granted by friends and family. Dave's talent at bringing people together will be sorely missed; as well as his quick wit.
Later in life, Dave and Angela enjoyed traveling to new places all over the southeast with their close friends Molly and Bill and spending as much times as they could with their grandchildren.
After Angela's death in 2014, he carried on with their plans to move close to friends in the mountains around Linville Gorge. At the time of his death he was enjoying visiting with friends, playing bridge in Spruce Pine and welcoming his family for visits.
Left to cherish Dave's memories are his one daughter, Monica Shannon (Paul); one son, Aaron Bradfield (Diana Hancock); one brother, Michael Bradfield (Susan); and one sister, Vivian Fredricks (Randy). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Ellie Starr Cook, Noble Jackson Pierce-Bradfield, Junius Battle Shannon and Charles Johnson Shannon; many nieces and nephews; and more life long friends than one could hope for.
A gathering for friends and family to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at his daughter's residence.
If you feel compelled to do anything in Dave's memory, he would have loved for folks to support a local animal shelter or non-profit, get outside, learn a new skill, make the time to be with friends and family you don't often see and forgive someone or yourself of something that is weighing you down.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020