Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
Resources
Charles Dillard Thompson Sr.


1934 - 2020
Charles Dillard Thompson Sr. Obituary
Charles Dillard Thompson Sr.

Raleigh

Charles Dillard Thompson died in his home in Raleigh, NC on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his family and secure in his faith in the Lord, following a brief illness. He was 85. Dillard was born on October 28, 1934 on a farm in Ferrum, VA to Clifford and Cloey Thompson. He married Claudette Jamison of Rocky Mount, VA, in 1955. They celebrated 64 anniversaries together, retiring to Raleigh in 2006. Dillard is survived by his wife, Claudette, son Dr. Charles D. Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Hope Shand, of Durham; son C. Marshall Thompson and his wife Virginia, of Charlottesville, VA; daughter Catherine Anthony and her husband William, of Raleigh; grandchildren Kirsten, Zachary, Marshall, Jacob, and Meredith; and four great-grandchildren. Dillard was buried in Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh at 2:00 pm on January 20, with visitation at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, or the . Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, VA.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
