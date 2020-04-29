|
|
Charles "Chuck" Donald Ballard
June 7, 1940 - April 26, 2020
Four Oaks
Charles Donald Ballard, 79, passed away on April 26, 2020. Charles was born June 7, 1940, in Sparta, Kentucky, to the late Earl and Martha Elizabeth Robinson Ballard.
Chuck is survived by his wife of more than 54 years, Anna Robinson Ballard; daughter, Abigail Denise Ballard of Clayton; son, John Christopher Ballard of Raleigh; sisters, Deane Bishop and husband, Jerry of Ocala, FL, and Frankie Sue Akers of Lowmansville, KY; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Donna and Don Wooten of Ashland, KY, Alison Grainger of Raleigh, and Sharon and Chris Davis of Clayton.
Chuck served in the US Army, receiving numerous medals during the Vietnam War including the Bronze Star. He retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of honorable service. Following his military service, he worked at Nortel for more than 26 years before retiring from a management position. Although living in North Carolina for many, many years, he remained a Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan.
Friends may come to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner on Thursday, April 30, 2020, between 2 and 4pm to pay their respects and sign the register. The family is tentatively planning to hold a burial service with Military Honors on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1pm at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh and all will be welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Charles' name to the Salvation Army (who fed him after a flight back from Vietnam late at night when he had no money on him) or the Arboretum at Johnston Community College.
Condolences may also be made at Bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 29, 2020